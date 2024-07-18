Lavrov to attend ASEAN ministerial events in Laos on July 26-27 — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the regular meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers to be held in the capital of Laos on July 26-27, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"The Russian foreign minister will take part in the regular meetings of ASEAN foreign policy chiefs in Vientiane from July 26 to 27 in various formats as usual: Russia-ASEAN, the East Asia Summit (EAS) and the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF)," she said at a briefing.

The core of multidimensionality

The diplomat noted that the association remains the core of multi-vector intergovernmental interaction in the broad space of the Asia-Pacific region. "We consider it as one of the key partners in the context of the realization of the Russian president's initiative to build a new architecture of Eurasian security. The task is to achieve a mutually beneficial algorithm of peaceful joint development on the continent that is comfortable for all participants through the cooperation resources, collaboration of countries and multilateral mechanisms," she added.

According to Zakharova, Russia intends to outline its assessments of the regional situation at the upcoming events, including the rising conflict potential in the Asia-Pacific region amid the West's line of militarization of the region, the withdrawal of NATO's power potential, and the expansion of the bloc mechanisms network. "We will also continue to promote the creation of a fair and equitable model of world order, where ASEAN is a natural partner of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Eurasian Economic Union. All three organizations work in a common system of positive cooperation, moving towards strengthening interconnectivity in various directions," she stressed.

The diplomat recalled that this year marks the 20th anniversary of Russia's accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia of 1976. "In this regard, Russia plans to reaffirm the principles enshrined in it to ensure peace and stability in the region," Zakharova said.

Coherent dialogue

According to the diplomat, during the ministerial events Russia expects a substantive dialogue "on the whole range of issues of interaction with the association in the fields of politics and security, trade and economy, socio-cultural interaction and cooperation."

She also noted that the implementation of the comprehensive action plan for the realization of the Russia-ASEAN strategic partnership for 2021-2025 will be discussed. In addition, she said that the preparation of a new similar document for the medium term will be launched. "We plan to focus on the development of high-tech sectors, the so-called smart cities, cooperation in the digitalization, energy and so on. The agenda of the meeting of foreign ministers of the East Asia Summit will focus on preparations for the summit in Vientiane this October, as well as on the inventory of the roadmap for the association's activities for the period from 2024 to 2028 adopted last year," she added.

"At the session of the ASEAN Regional Forum we expect to approve the forum's program for the coming year, adopt a thematic statement on ferry safety, as well as work plans, including on emergency response," Zakharova said.

The diplomat emphasized that Russia, backed by ASEAN, will "continue to promote practical initiatives in the sphere of ensuring international information security, which are among Russia's priorities on this venue.".