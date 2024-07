MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The success of Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine will not increase the risk of war between Russia and the West, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on Polish President Andrzej Duda’s remark.

Duda said earlier that a potential war between Russia and the West "will be incredibly close" in the event Russia won the armed conflict in Ukraine.

"We don’t share such an outlook," Peskov stressed.