Russian forces advance north of liberated Urozhainoye in DPR — official

MELITOPOL, July 16. /TASS/. Russian troops have advanced north of the liberated village of Urozhainoye in the Donetsk People's Republic towards the village of Makarovka occupied by the Ukrainian army, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the Russian Public Chamber, told TASS.

"The fighting continues north of Urozhainoye, our guys are advancing towards Makarovka. Russian troops have not only achieved success, but are consolidating gains," Rogov said.

According to him, the Russian military has advanced north of Urozhainoye, although some Ukrainian troops are still there. "The village itself is still being mopped up, there are a few Ukrainian servicemen left there, it is a matter of days. The territory of the settlement is also being cleared of mines," he told TASS.

On July 14, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the liberation of the Urozhainoye settlement in the south Donetsk area.