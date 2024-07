MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a British-made howitzer near the settlement of Ilyinka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

The ministry uploaded a video based on data recording equipment showing the destruction of the British-made 155mm AS-90 self-propelled howitzer.

"Southern Battlegroup servicemen uncovered and destroyed a British-manufactured AS-90 self-propelled howitzer near the settlement of Ilyinka," the ministry said.