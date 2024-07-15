Kremlin confident in Rusnano’s successful future

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Rusnano has successfully coped with a bunch of problems and is able now to work efficiently under plans initially articulated by President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

Rusnano has repaid bank loans and begins a new investment cycle with private investors, a spokesman of the Russian nanotechnology company told TASS earlier today.

"One can hardly speak at once about breakthrough solutions," Peskov said, answering the question whether the Kremlin expects such solutions from Rusnano now, when problems have been solved. "But it is definitely so that Rusnano, having successfully coped with such pile of problems, can now achieve the stage of sophisticated, planned and efficient work in accordance with the vision articulated by the president from the very outset," he added.

The external debt of Rusnano totaled more than 146 bln rubles ($1.63 bln) as of December 31, 2020. The company initiated talks with lenders on the debt restructuring in 2021. Rusnano was also selling its assets. In 2023, the company repaid debts amounting to 28 bln rubles ($313.8 mln) and reduce them to 69 bln rubles ($771.5 mln).