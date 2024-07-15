Advanced fighting technologies put to use in special operation — Russian defense official

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The most advanced technologies of fighting and its logistical support are being applied to the special military operation, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Lieutenant General Andrey Bulyga said.

The Patriot Center near Moscow hosted Russian-Chinese consultations on cooperation and exchange of experience as part of China’s People's Liberation Army Joint Logistics Support Force. Bulyga held talks with his Chinese counterpart Major General Zhang Fang.

"The ongoing special military operation has shown us the areas for improving the system of logistics support of the troops. We generalize this information and implement it in practice. Every new day the most advanced technologies of armed fighting and its logistical support find their use on the battlefield," Bulyga said.