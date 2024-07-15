Security for Putin remains tight amid assassination attempts on other leaders — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The security of Russian President Vladimir Putin is always being bolstered regardless of assassination attempts on other leaders and everything necessary is being done to ensure it, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"For obvious reasons, security has already been boosted regardless of aforementioned events," Peskov said, replying to a question on the necessity to increase measures on Putin’s protection following attempts on the lives of ex-US President Donald Trump and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

"The protection of the head of state is ensured at an appropriate level, everything necessary is being done, considering, of course, the international escalation of tensions in general," the Kremlin official stressed

An armed attack on Fico took place in the western Slovak town of Handlova on May 15. The politician suffered gunshot wounds and had to undergo several surgeries. The attacker was arrested. An assassination attempt on Trump took place at a pre-election rally in Pennsylvania on July 13. The former president was wounded but his life is not in danger: the bullet tore off a small piece of his ear. One of his supporters was killed in the shooting. The attacker was killed by the Secret Service.

Also, on July 13, Ukrainian Defense Ministry Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) Head Kirill Budanov (deemed a terrorist and extremist in Russia) spoke about plots to assassinate Putin. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, while commenting on this statement, said these attacks were being sponsored by the US.