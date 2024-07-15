Kremlin says Putin has not reached out to Trump post-assassination attempt

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin did not reach out to ex-US President Donald Trump following his assassination attempt and has no such plans for now, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"He has not contacted [Trump], and there are currently no plans for such a conversation," he said.

When speaking about Putin’s reaction to the assassination attempt, Peskov referred to an earlier statement by the Kremlin. The Russian authorities condemned the attack, reiterating that Moscow opposed any acts of violence in the political arena.

The attempt on Trump’s life took place at a rally in Pennsylvania on July 13. The former US president suffered a minor injury to his ear and is in stable condition. However, the shooting that targeted Trump killed one of his supporters. The attacker was eliminated by US Secret Service members charged with protecting the former president.