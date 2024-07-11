EU stifles pragmatic voices like Orban’s — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. In putting Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban under such scrutiny, the EU leadership and the leaders of some other countries show how hard it is for reasonable opinions to get through in the West nowadays, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We see that there are leaders [in the West] with pragmatic views, with more promising opinions. We see what kind of pressure they are under," the Kremlin official said.

As an example, he cited statements by the European leaders on Orban’s actions. "Not only do they completely repudiate his authority, they question the legitimacy of all these visits in general and are close to canceling Hungary’s current chairmanship in the EU Council. We see this pressure, so, certainly, it is very difficult for level-headed opinions to get through this wall of opposition," Peskov stressed.

On July 5, Orban visited Moscow where he discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin potential ways to resolve the conflict in Ukraine and launch peace talks. Later, he visited Beijing where he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and exchanged views on the prospects for resolving the Ukrainian crisis. On July 2, Orban visited Kiev, where he discussed the issue with Vladimir Zelensky.