GENICHESK, July 11. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces fired 38 heavy shells from artillery at populated areas of the Kherson Region over the past 24 hours, damaging power lines and outbuildings, Governor Vladimir Saldo said.

"Over the past day and night, militants of the criminal Kiev regime fired 38 heavy artillery shells at populated areas on the left bank of the Kherson Region. Alyoshki, Novaya Kakhovka, Tavriysk, Dnepryany, Velikaya Kardashinka, Kairi, Lyubimovka, Pervomayevka were subjected to shelling by Ukrainian terrorists," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Saldo added that outbuildings and power lines were damaged in the village of Dnepryany in the Novokakhovsky district. Repair work is underway.