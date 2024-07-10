Ukrainian troops resort to any opportunity to surrender — commander

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Ukrainian military servicemen resort to every possible opportunity to surrender, but they are being shot by their own barrier troops for doing it, Akhmat Commando Force Commander Major General Apty Alaudinov said on Wednesday.

"It turns out today that our enemy at the frontline consists of people, who were mobilized against their will. They are thrown to the battlefront without any proper [military] training and equipment," Alaudinov said in an interview with Russia’s Rossiya-1 television channel.

"Grasping at any slight opportunity, they try to surrender in order to save their lives," he continued. "However, barrier troops keep pushing them further."

"Even if they decide to surrender, everything is done to prevent them from reaching us [the Russian side], they are being killed with every kind of weapon they have at their disposal," Alaudinov said.

He believes that the Ukrainian troops, who are at the battlefront, are not particularly willing to keep fighting against Russia and realize that their main enemy is located at administrative offices in Kiev.