Kiev should take realistic position for talks with Russia — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The Russian-Ukrainian talks will take place as soon as Kiev takes a realistic position, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told reporters at the Valdai Discussion Club.

"I would rather not make any deadlines or determine timeframes. The president’s stance is clear: negotiations will take place only when Ukraine is ready for this and when it takes a realistic position," he said when asked if the talks are possible in 2024.

Rudenko was a member of the Russian delegation to the talks with Ukraine in 2022.

"What is now being suggested by the Ukrainian authorities, which are under external administration, is certainly not the foundation for any serious talks," the deputy foreign minister added.