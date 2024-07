MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he will come in Russia again in October to attend a BRICS summit in Kazan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Narendra Modi said that he is glad to accept [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin’s invitation and will take part in the BRICS summit in Kazan this October," he said.

The BRICS summit in Kazan is scheduled for October 22 through 24.