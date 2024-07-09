Putin, Indian PM discuss global situation, cooperation on international platforms — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have discussed the international situation and cooperation within BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Group of 20, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Apart from bilateral goals that the president and the prime minister have outlined - and work is already underway to achieve them - they also exchanged views on the international situation, primarily with regard to Russia’s current BRICS presidency. India voiced support for the program we are implementing," he told reporters.

"In addition, they thoroughly discussed the current situation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the prospects for its development. The parties confirmed that it’s one of the highest priority platforms both for Moscow and New Delhi. They also talked about cooperation within the Group of 20, where Brazil currently holds the presidency. Last year, the mission was carried out by India," the top Russian diplomat noted.

Lavrov stressed that the parties had particularly discussed a situation where the Indian G20 Presidency, backed by Russia, China and other countries of the global majority, managed "to prevent the Ukrainization of the G20’s agenda, which is what the US and its allies were insisting on."

Besides, the parties touched upon cooperation within the United Nations. "India is one of the most active UN member states. We advocate similar approaches there. India votes in favor of all Russian initiatives, including those aimed at preventing the glorification of Nazism and an arms race in space," Lavrov added.

According to the Russian foreign minister, Moscow has confirmed its backing for India's bid for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council. "Dialogue has been going on for a while but our position in support of the membership of India, Brazil and African nations remains the same. We believe that providing the West with more permanent or non-permanent seats is out of the question. The West already is over-represented in the body," Lavrov concluded.