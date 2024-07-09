Russian diplomats continue work to release people held in Gaza — ambassador

TEL AVIV, July 9. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov received Natalia Kharkina and told her that Russian diplomats continue work to release people like her son, Israeli citizen Maxim Kharkin, who are held hostage in Gaza, the embassy said.

"Viktorov expressed his sincere support to the Kharkin family. He assured that the leadership of the Russian Foreign Ministry and Russian diplomats continue their dedicated efforts in collaboration with all interested sides in the Middle East region in the interests of an immediate release of all persons that are held on the territory of the Gaza Strip," the embassy said. "Kharkina expressed gratitude to the Russian leadership and diplomats for their consistent efforts to resolve this humanitarian issue."

Tensions in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict spiked on October 7, 2023, causing more than 240 people to end up as hostages in Gaza, as it is gripped by full-scale fighting. In late November, an agreement was reached to make a humanitarian pause, which lasted several days. During the pause, according to Israel, 110 of these hostages were released. Israel estimates that 120 hostages still remain in Gaza.