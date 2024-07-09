Treaty on Russian-Iranian partnership to be signed at earliest convenience — envoy

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. The treaty on the comprehensive strategic partnership of Russia and Iran will be signed at the earliest convenience, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said.

"The two presidents discussed and agreed that they will sign it at the earliest convenience, which will be negotiated via diplomatic channels," the diplomat said.

He added that the document is currently being prepared.

Previously, the IRNA News Agency reported that the President-Elect of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian said during a phone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin that Tehran is ready to sign a comprehensive partnership treaty with Moscow during the BRICS Summit in Kazan in October.