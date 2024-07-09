Putin thanks Indian PM for trying to help resolve Ukraine crisis

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for trying to help find a peaceful solution to the Ukraine crisis.

"I am grateful to you for the attention you pay to the most pressing issues, particularly trying to find ways to resolve the Ukraine crisis, primarily through peaceful means," Putin said, addressing the Indian premier during their talks at the Kremlin.

"We closely cooperate on the international stage, namely within international organizations," Putin pointed out. He specified that cooperation was underway "primarily within the UN and groups such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS."

Putin invited the Indian premier to the BRICS summit set to take place in the Russian city of Kazan in October. "We will be pleased to see you at the BRICS summit in Kazan this fall," the Russian leader said, addressing Modi. Russia holds the BRICS presidency this year.

"Yesterday, we had the opportunity to communicate in an informal atmosphere and talk about almost all the issues," Putin noted. On Monday, the two leaders spent several hours together at Putin’s Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow.