MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Official talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have begun at the Kremlin.

The two leaders will be joined by their delegations at a working lunch later on Tuesday.

On Monday, Putin received Modi, who arrived in Russia for a two-day official visit, at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow. Earlier on Tuesday, the two leaders visited the VDNKh exhibition center to see Russia’s advancements in nuclear technology.