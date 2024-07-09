Putin’s informal meeting with Indian PM lasted about three hours — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Monday’s informal meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lasted about three hours, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Yesterday, Putin and Modi spent about three hours together in an informal atmosphere. They had rather meaningful communication with each other; it was a one-on-one conversation," he said.

Narendra Modi, who was re-elected as India’s prime minister in June, is on an official visit to Russia on July 8-9. Peskov said earlier that the two countries’ leaders would hold one-on-one talks and negotiations involving their delegations on Tuesday.

On Monday evening, Modi arrived at Putin’s Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow in a Russian-made Aurus car. Putin greeted him at the entrance; the two leaders embraced each other and went to the terrace where tea for two was served. Putin called Modi his "dear friend," adding that he was "very pleased" to see him.