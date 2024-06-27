Participants in discussions on South Caucasus find them necessary — Russian delegation

GENEVA, June 27. /TASS/. All participants in the international discussions on the South Caucasus consider them in demand and are in favor of their continuation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, who headed the Russian delegation, told Russian journalists at a briefing in Geneva summarizing the results of the 61st round of discussions.

"All participants have noted the relevance and importance of the discussions on security and stability in the South Caucasus, as this is almost the only place where there is an opportunity for direct and equal dialogue between Tbilisi, Sukhum and Tskhinval," he noted.

"The very existence of these discussions, the work of the mechanisms created under their auspices to prevent and respond to incidents, as well as hotlines - all of this has allowed us to gradually come to relative stability in the Georgian-Abkhazian and Georgian-South Ossetian border areas," the diplomat stated. "We will continue to pursue the realization of the main task of obtaining legal guarantees from Georgia on the non-use of force against the Republic of Abkhazia and the Republic of South Ossetia - sovereign states, our allies," he added.

The participants in the current two-day round "regarded the situation in the border zone as relatively stable." According to Galuzin, "this is undoubtedly the result of both the discussions and the activities of preventive mechanisms for resolving conflict situations." One of them operates in the Ergnet settlement on the Georgian-South Ossetian border. A similar mechanism existed between Georgia and Abkhazia in the village of Gal, but "the work was blocked by the Georgian side because of contradictions on the format for admitting Georgian representatives to the territory of sovereign Abkhazia."

Russia, along with Abkhazia, "actively advocates for the resumption of these activities in the settlement of Gal." "We expect that UN representatives will do their part to ensure that the Georgian side shows a more constructive approach," the Russian deputy foreign minister said.

Humanitarian issues

During the 61st round, some humanitarian issues were also discussed, Galuzin continued. "The unconstructive position of the Georgian side, which, amid the issue of internally displaced persons and refugees, continues to throw in politicized resolutions on this problem at the UN General Assembly in New York, has once again become a serious obstacle." In early June, another resolution of this kind was introduced. Sukhum and Tskhinval do not have the opportunity to send their representatives to New York to defend the positions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia on the issue.

"This makes it impossible to discuss it in Geneva," the head of the Russian delegation explained. It turns out that Tbilisi has a unilateral advantage, as Georgia, being a member of the UN, "has the opportunity to introduce resolutions, which in this case are frankly toxic and unacceptable for our allies and for us." In the current situation of "political imbalance," the Abkhazian and South Ossetian delegations "are forced to leave the room of discussions in Geneva when this topic is raised." The Russian delegation stands in solidarity with them, Galuzin summarized.

The current round was attended by representatives of Abkhazia, South Ossetia, Georgia, Russia and the United States and co-chaired by the UN, the EU and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).