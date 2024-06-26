Kiev forces given carte blanche to catch citizens unwilling to be cannon fodder — diplomat

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The Ukrainian leadership has given free rein to its authorities to persecute people who are unwilling to serve as cannon fodder and instead choose to leave the country, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"People do not want to be cannon fodder, so they flee the country. The Kiev regime has deployed additional law enforcement units to the Moldovan, Romanian, Hungarian, and Slovak borders to catch the fugitives," Zakharova said.

"All these Kiev regime forces, rounded up near the Moldovan, Romanian, Hungarian, Slovak border, are given full carte blanche, up to the use of firearms. Against whom? Against those advancing on Ukraine? No. Against those who run from Ukrainian territory," the diplomat stated. "To fire at will at those who fled past the border from Ukrainian territory and do not intend to come back."