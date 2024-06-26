Lavrov criticizes West's 'cowboy' approach to global relations

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. No one is safe from the West’s "cowboy" attitude, as its spiteful reaction to Russia's protection of its interests proves, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The inappropriate, I would even say bitter reaction of the West to what Russia did simply to protect its legitimate interests has made the world community realize that at the end of the day no one is safe from the West's expropriation of assets or other cowboy behavior at the first sight of even the least bit of independence," the top diplomat said at the Primakov Readings Forum.

The foreign minister emphasized that all postulates that globalization is a "common blessing," and the dollar is a "common asset," which have been promoted by the US and its allies, have now been dispelled.

"All these spells, these solemn, pretentious words went by the wayside, replaced by a policy of punishment for, in this case Russia, but this could be anyone," the top diplomat pointed out. "The West wants to punish Russia, to make an example out of us to intimidate all those who have or will have an independent foreign policy, who puts national interests above the whims of former colonial powers. All these attempts are, of course, fruitless and are already having the opposite effect of what was expected," he noted.

According to him, the majority of the world is increasingly and actively reducing its dependence on Western currencies and is taking practical steps to do so: "New transport corridors are being created, mechanisms of foreign trade operations beyond the Western control, alternative supply chains are being formed." "In general, new infrastructure is being created, including infrastructure for cooperation in education, culture and sports, because these are also areas that the West has tried and is trying to bring under its exclusive control and use for its neo-colonial interests," Lavrov concluded.

The Primakov Readings international forum is being held in Moscow on June 25-26. TASS is the event’s general information partner.