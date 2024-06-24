Lavrov arrives on official visit to Belarus

MINSK, June 24. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived on a two-day official visit to Belarus, as his plane has landed at Minsk National Airport, a TASS correspondent reports.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that the visit was timed to coincide with the 32nd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

According to the diplomat, as part of the visit Lavrov will hold meetings with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and chairmen of the Council of the Republic and the House of Representatives of the National Assembly Natalya Kochanova and Igor Sergeenko. The Russian Foreign Minister will also hold talks with his Belarusian counterpart Sergey Aleinik.

In addition, Lavrov is expected to lay a wreath at the Victory Monument and address students and teachers of the Academy of Public Administration of Belarus.