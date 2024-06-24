EU obliges its companies selling military goods to assess re-export risks to Russia

BRUSSELS, June 24. /TASS/. Companies registered in the European Union and selling military goods to third countries must assess the risks of their re-export to Russia, according to a document published on the website of the EU Council on the 14th package of sanctions.

"In addition, EU operators transferring industrial know-how for the production of battlefield goods to third-country commercial counterparts will now have to include contractual provisions to ensure that such know-how will not be used for goods intended to Russia," the statement said.

According to the document, the EU also imposed restrictions on exports of dual-use goods and technologies against 61 companies from countries outside the community, including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Turkey.

Earlier on June 24, the EU Council announced that it was introducing sanctions against 116 individuals and legal entities from Russia.