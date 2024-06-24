EU companies must ensure their subsidiaries do not circumvent sanctions against Russia

BRUSSELS, June 24. /TASS/. The European Union demanded that European companies ensure that their subsidiaries in third countries do not circumvent sanctions against Russia, according to a document published on the website of the EU Council on the adoption of the 14th package of anti-Russian sanctions.

"EU parent companies will be required to undertake their best efforts to ensure that their third-country subsidiaries do not take part in any activities resulting in an outcome that the sanctions seek to prevent," the statement said.

On June 24, the EU Council announced that it was introducing sanctions against 116 individuals and legal entities from Russia.