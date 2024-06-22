Moscow plans to give adequate response if US closes Russian visa centers

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Moscow will give an adequate response if the United States closes Russian visa centers and deprives diplomats of their tax privileges, official spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova told TASS.

"If such measures are implemented, the Russian side will give an adequate response," the diplomat emphasized.

Earlier, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that the US administration was closing both branches of the Russian Visa Center in the United States and was also depriving Russian diplomats of the opportunity not to pay taxes in the country. According to him, the US side did not explain its actions in any way.