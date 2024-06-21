Energodar’s only remaining substation struck by Ukrainian troops — ZNPP

MELITOPOL, June 21. /TASS/. The Raduga substation in Energodar, which was targeted by Ukrainian troops, is the only operating one in the city after the Luch substation was destroyed by Ukrainian troops on June 19, Yevgenia Yashina, the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant’s director for public relations, told TASS.

"Electricity is supplied only to two districts of Energodar, i.e. the city has been partially cut off power as a result of Ukraine’s attacks. Drones are still flying. <…> There were only two substations in the city. Luch has been disabled. It will be difficult without Raduga," she said, adding that one of the substation’s electricity transformers was disabled.

This was Ukraine’s second attack on the energy infrastructure in Energodar in recent days. The Luch substation was destroyed in an Ukrainian drone attack on June 19, leaving the city without electricity and water supplies for several hours.

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said on June 21 that the strike on the Luch substation had directly impacted nuclear safety and security.