Kremlin praises Putin's trips to North Korea, Vietnam as 'productive'

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin's state visits to North Korea and Vietnam were very eventful and productive, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

"The president arrived in Moscow at dawn today," the Kremlin spokesman told reporters. "A three-day trip, very, very intense, has come to an end. The agenda was very eventful and the trips were productive," Peskov pointed out.

Vladimir Putin paid state visits to North Korea and Vietnam on June 18-20. The visit to the Asia-Pacific countries was preceded by a one-day working trip of the head of state to Russia’s Sakha Republic.

Moscow maintains strategic partnership relations with Pyongyang and Hanoi. In general, Russia pays attention to interaction with East Asian countries.