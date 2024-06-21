CSTO foreign ministries agree statement on peaceful use of outer space

ALMATY, June 21. /TASS/. Foreign ministers from the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) have agreed upon a statement on using outer space for peaceful purposes, CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov said at a session of the organization’s Council of Foreign Ministries on Friday.

"Draft statements by the foreign ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization have been agreed upon in an established procedure and are ready for adoption, in particular, a statement on the essential issues of exploring and using outer space for peaceful purposes," the organization’s chief said.

In addition, the CSTO foreign ministers also agreed upon a statement on the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Belarus form Nazi invaders, a statement on expanding cooperation in international information security and a statement on the situation in the Middle East and North Africa, Tasmagambetov said.

The CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers also made decisions on methodological recommendations for preparing and holding drills with peacekeeping contingents of the organization’s member states assigned to the bloc’s peacekeeping forces, methodological recommendations for working out draft international treaties signed by the CSTO and a protocol decision on the time and venue of its new session, the bloc’s chief said.