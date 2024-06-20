Ukrainian attack on Zaporozhye Region wounds two people

MELITOPOL, June 20. /TASS/. Two employees of the Tavriya Energo enterprise have received multiple shrapnel wounds as a result of a Ukrainian armed forces cluster munitions attack on the village of Novoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said.

"We recorded an attack with cluster munitions on the village of Novoye in the Tokmak district. At the moment of the attack, repair work was being carried out at the substation. As a result, the equipment was damaged. Two employees of the Tavriya Energo enterprise received multiple shrapnel wounds. The victims were taken to a medical facility and are receiving treatment," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, a threat of new attacks persists.