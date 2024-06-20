Russia, Vietnam stand for ensuring equal security on non-aligned basis in Asia-Pacific

HANOI, June 20. /TASS/. Russia and Vietnam support ensuring equal and indivisible security on the basis of non-aligned principles in the Asia-Pacific region, according to a joint statement following Putin's visit to the country.

"The sides consider it necessary to step up regional efforts to create in the Asia-Pacific region on a collective and non-aligned basis a comprehensive, open and transparent architecture of equal and indivisible security and cooperation based on international law, including the principles of non-use of force or threat of force, peaceful settlement of all disputes, and non-interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states. The countries oppose the fragmentation of the established ASEAN-centric system in the region, which is detrimental to the deepening and broadening of the region-wide dialogue," the statement said.

Russia and Vietnam also pointed out that their bilateral ties "are not subject to geopolitical conjuncture and are aimed at strengthening peace, stability and security in the Asia-Pacific region.".