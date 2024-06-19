Russian president's visit to Vietnam set to elevate bilateral ties — envoy

HANOI, June 19. /TASS/. The Russian president's visit to Vietnam will give an additional impetus to the development of Russian-Vietnamese relations in many areas, said Russian envoy to Vietnam Gennady Bezdetko, answering questions from the press before the Russian leader's arrival in Hanoi.

The envoy pointed out that the visit, which will take place at the invitation of Nguyen Phu Trong, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam on June 19-20, will be an official state visit, which is the highest level of protocol in relations between the countries. The Russian president's upcoming negotiations with Vietnamese leaders will focus on strengthening cooperation between the two countries in traditional areas such as fuel and energy, economy and investment, science and technology, education and training, culture, tourism and humanitarian affairs.

Russia, Bezdetko said, "is ready to cooperate with Vietnam in clean energy and decarbonization of the economy." "As one of the world leaders in these areas, Russia is ready to provide Vietnam with the most advanced technologies in the field of clean, reliable and stable power generation, primarily nuclear power - an option chosen by many Asian countries as an alternative to traditional energy sources," the envoy highlighted.

According to him, the potential for the further strengthening and diversification of bilateral cooperation between Russia and Vietnam is "really huge." "Our cooperation is invariably based on the traditions of friendship, mutual assistance and mutual benefit laid down by generations of our fathers and grandfathers, and is aimed purely at ensuring the well-being of the peoples of our two countries," the diplomat said.