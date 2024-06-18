Russian embassy in Switzerland says unaware of expulsion of diplomat

GENEVA, June 18. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in Switzerland said it is unaware of any expulsions of Russian diplomats.

The embassy made the statement following Swiss news reports on the subject, such as the one that was posted to the website of RTS television.

"The embassy has no information about any expulsions of Russian diplomats from the territory of the Confederation. All of our staff continue to work hard to maintain a constructive dialogue with Swiss government agencies," the embassy said in a statement. "Several people are currently on vacation, as is usual practice during the summer season, and we expect them to return as scheduled."

"The Russian embassy reaffirms the idea we have repeatedly voiced that the sole task of all diplomats working here is to establish constructive interaction with the government agencies of the host country in the current difficult conditions," the statement said. "Russian diplomats act in strict compliance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961 and are not engaged in any illegal activities.".