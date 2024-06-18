Communication between Russia, US at bare minimum — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Foreign policy communication between Russia and the US declined to a bare minimum, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"Our communication with the Americans has been reduced to an absolute minimum in terms of both quantity and content," he said.

According to Ryabkov, Russian diplomats, when it comes to relations with the US, now mostly deal with visas, humanitarian cases, embassy operations, and delegations that need to travel to US-based events, including the ones at the United Nations.

"As for political issues, there is nothing except occasional communication on the sidelines of international organizations and, in addition, warning demarches to the US so that they do not make a mistake in their anti-Russian frenzy and do not make a mess of things," the diplomat said.