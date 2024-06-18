Russia maintaining dialogue on defense cooperation with partners worldwide — diplomat

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Russia is in dialogue on the formats and parameters of defense cooperation with a range of countries in various parts of the world, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

When asked if Russia has agreements with concrete countries on the potential deployment of its weapons on their territories, he said, "Formats of such cooperation can be different, with some being more advanced than others."

"Our dialogue with a number of partners in various parts of the world on the formats and optimal parameters of military and military-technical cooperation has not been stopped, on the contrary, it is quite intensive," he said.

According to the senior Russian diplomat, "those are responsible for that are doing their job without hype" and this is the right way. "As for the results of these activities, it will take time. Let us wait and see," he added.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow was looking at a potential response to weapons supplies to Kiev to deliver strike on Russian territory. According to Putin, similar supplies to the world regions where "painful strikes" on targets in the West can be delivered from could be seen as a potential option.