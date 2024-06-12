Russia, Sudan don’t have concrete deal for Red Sea base — Russian diplomat

ST. PETERSBURG, June 12. /TASS/. Russia and Sudan are still in talks to set up a Russian base in the Red Sea, and haven’t reached a deal yet, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said.

"Communication is ongoing, but there are no concrete agreements, including between the defense ministries, as far as I know," said the diplomat, who is also a special presidential envoy for the Middle East and Africa.

Bogdanov also commented on the situation in Sudan. He said there is a need "to sit down at the negotiating table and first of all to end the destruction of the country, this bloody conflict, which threatens a collapse."

"This is all bodes ill for the territorial integrity of Sudan. One thing we have always called for is to strengthen and unite the country, and this can only be achieved through negotiations," he said.

The diplomat also stated Russia's readiness to help with talks that would seek a prompt settlement of the conflict.

"We support the negotiations in Jeddah, the mediation of Saudi Arabia and are ready to organize some meetings if we are asked to do so," Bogdanov said.

The situation in Sudan escalated in April 2023 amid disagreements between the army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the ruling Sovereignty Council, and the head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. The main points of contention between the two military organizations are related to the timeline and methods of forming unified armed forces of Sudan, as well as who should become the commander-in-chief of the army: a career military officer, which is an option supported by al-Burhan, or an elected civilian president, as Dagalo insists. On April 15, armed clashes between the rival military factions erupted near a military base in Merowe and in the capital, Khartoum. The conflict has left thousands dead and tens of thousands injured. The conflicting sides held a series of consultations in Jeddah in 2023.