Implementation of new UN resolution on Gaza may remain on paper only — Russian envoy

UNITED NATIONS, June 10. /TASS/. The implementation of the US resolution on the Gaza Strip, adopted by the UN Security Council that aims to support the new proposal for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas may remain on paper only, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said.

Russia abstained from the vote on the American resolution, while other Security Council member states supported it.

"Since the beginning of the escalation in Gaza, the Council has already adopted three resolutions, with their implementation remaining on paper only. These resolutions could be joined by the fourth one," he said in his speech after the vote. "This cannot be called a positive trend at all.".