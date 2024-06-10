FSB bomb technicians neutralize Ukrainian drones with guided air bombs in DPR

DONETSK, June 10. /TASS/. Russian bomb technicians neutralized Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) with guided aerial bombs in western Donetsk and in the south of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the regional branch of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) reported on Monday.

"Near Volnovakha and Biryuzovaya Street in Donetsk, two Baba Yaga drones, including one under Starlink control, armed with anti-tank air bombs were suppressed," the regional branch’s press office said.

Over the past week, the FSB branch for the DPR detected and intercepted 237 Ukrainian drones, including strike and reconnaissance UAVs, over Donetsk, Makeyevka, Avdeyevka, Shakhtyorsk and Volnovakha.