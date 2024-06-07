Development center shifts to Asia, Russia needs to be closer — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. The world development center is shifting to Asia, Russia needs to be closer to it, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The center of world development is there. And, of course, we need to be closer to these centers," he said.

According to Putin, Peter the Great opened the window into Europe precisely because this is where the main development was seen. "The center of world development today is shifting to Asia, there is no doubt about it. And, of course, we need to be closer to these centers of development," the president said.

