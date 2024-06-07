Putin to speak at SPIEF plenary session

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the plenary session of St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The event, headlined ‘The Formation of New Areas of Growth as the Cornerstone of a Multipolar World,’ is expected to begin after 2:00 p.m. Moscow time (11:00 a.m. GMT).

Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov said earlier that the president would share his vision of the current situation in the world economy and politics, assess the problems in the international trade and financial systems, describe the situation in the Russian economy and assess its performance in the conditions of the special military operation.

According to the Kremlin official, the speech will also be about structural changes, and the country’s strategy for long-term development. Issues of national, industrial and technological projects as well as matters of digitalization, private business and stimulation of scientific and technological progress will be raised.

After that, the president will pass the floor to the presidents of Bolivia and Zimbabwe.

In the second half of the plenary session, all leaders will participate in the discussion. Putin is expected to take numerous questions, including those related to international affairs and the situation around Ukraine.

Presidential schedule at SPIEF

Putin arrived in Russia’s second largest city on Tuesday evening and held a video conference with members of the Russian government.

On Wednesday the president spent more than three hours answering questions from the heads of the international news agencies. This is the first such meeting of the Russian leader since the beginning of the special military operation. Meetings of this kind are traditionally organized by TASS on the sidelines of SPIEF.

In total, the Russian leader was asked several dozen questions. Almost all of them were devoted to the international agenda. Putin was asked about relations with the West, possible solutions to the Palestinian issue, and the Iranian nuclear deal, among other topical issues. The situation in Ukraine came up again and again.

On Thursday, the president held several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the forum. He met with the leaders of Bolivia and Zimbabwe, Luis Arce and Emmerson Mnangagwa, as well as with President of Republika Srpska (an entity within Bosnia and Herzegovina) Milorad Dodik and New Development Bank President Dilma Rousseff.

About the forum

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is held on June 5-8. This year’s theme is "The Formation of New Areas of Growth as the Cornerstone of a Multipolar World."

Scheduled events include meetings for small and medium-sized businesses, creative industries, the SPIEF Youth Day, as well as the Drug Security, SPIEF Academy and SPIEF Junior forums. SPIEF is organized by the Roscongress Foundation.