Putin to discuss core global transformation at SPIEF plenary session — spokesman

STRELNA, June 7. /TASS/. Numerous aspects of the core transformation of the entire world, which is taking place now, will be among issues raised by Russian President Vladimir Putin during the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"The situation which is now taking place all over the world, the period of total transformation in politics, international affairs, global economy is so multi-facetted, so complex that it can be discussed for eternity," Peskov told VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin when asked what the Russian president will speak about during the plenary session of SPIEF, provided that he had already had a three-hour conversation with journalists.

The SPIEF plenary session will take place on Friday, June 7. Putin will traditionally deliver a speech there and then take part in the discussion.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is being held on June 5-8. This year’s theme will be "The Formation of New Areas of Growth as the Cornerstone of a Multipolar World." Scheduled events include meetings for small and medium-sized businesses, creative industries, the SPIEF Youth Day, as well as the Drug Security, SPIEF Academy and SPIEF Junior forums. SPIEF is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the information partner of the event.