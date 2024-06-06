Russia mulls creating new federal district comprising Novorossia, Donbass, Crimea

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. The Russian authorities are discussing the possibility of creating a new federal district within the Russian Federation, comprising the people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR), the regions of Kherson and Zaporozhye and Crimea, Zaporozhye Region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky told TASS.

"Indeed, the matter is now being discussed in the corridors of power. Today, we need a worthy person who will lead the new regions - Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, Zaporozhye and Crimea. I think that Crimea will also be a part of this district <…> but these are just my assumptions," the governor said.

The governor said the question should not be put off, because Russia’s new regions need "one more person" to defend their interests.