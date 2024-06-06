West fails to inflict strategic defeat on Russia — top security official

ALMATY, June 6. /TASS/. The West’s attempt to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia by pumping money and weapons into the Kiev regime has failed, Russian Security Council Sergey Shoigu said at a meeting of the CSTO Committee of Security Council Secretaries in Almaty.

"The Kiev regime continues to be pumped with money and weapons. Western military instructors are conducting intensive training of Ukrainian servicemen. Mercenaries and fighters of international terrorist organizations are being transferred to Ukraine through the efforts of Western states. With their consent, and often with their direct participation, systematic shelling of civilians and civilian infrastructure is being carried out in Russian regions," Shoigu said.

He pointed out that "these actions have a very clear goal: to use Ukraine as a weapon against Russia." "Now it has become definitively clear that the attempt to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia has failed," Shoigu added.

"At the same time, it is also clear that this will not stop the aggression of Western countries, as it is dictated by the steadily approaching collapse of their hegemony," Shoigu emphasized. "The plundering system of exploitation of peoples and entire continents that they built is a thing of the past. The multipolar world that is now taking shape will function according to different laws, which do not imply the abandonment of national interests, identity and sovereignty," he concluded.