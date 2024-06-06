Putin says unipolar world no longer exists

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. No unipolar world order exists at this point, and this is the way the world should be, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Even now it would be incorrect to speak of any sort of monopoly [in global affairs], it no longer exists," the Russian leader said at a meeting with heads of international news agencies organized by TASS.

In his opinion, the world can only exist when it is multipolar.

"A total monopoly will be terrible. The world is always diverse, be it nature or politics," he said.