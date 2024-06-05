Russia, Belarus always solve problems in relations based on interests of peoples — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. The problems emerging in relations between Russia and Belarus have always been resolved since their peoples’ interests are at the heart of the two countries’ ties, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with heads of the world’s news agencies, which was organized by TASS.

"Indeed, our relations have developed differently at different times, but since our relations are based on the fundamental interests of both peoples - Russian and Belarusian - then based on this, we have always been able to find solutions to even the most challenging, seemingly complicated, issues that have no simple answers," he said.

According to Putin, that is why Moscow and Minsk have initiated and continue to build their Union State.

"We do well, we do this based on our peoples’ attitudes, we do it in a very calm and careful manner," the Russian president said. He pointed out that when addressing any issue and making any step in this direction, the countries rely on their interests in the economy and politics, including foreign policy, ecology and culture.

"This entire set [of issues], when we tackle <...> what unites us, always enables us to solve petty issues of possibly challenging nature, if such arise," Putin added, noting that the volume of bilateral relations is such that "there is always something to deal with.".