New centers of power, besides US, emerging around the world, says Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. The United States is convinced that "God has fallen asleep on its shoulder", and therefore it can call the shots, but the modern world is developing rapidly, and new center of power are emerging in it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with the heads of international news agencies, which was organized by TASS.

"The Soviet Union collapsed, broke up, or was made to break up - it does not matter, what matters is that it ceased to exist, and there was only one superpower left, which came to believe that God had fallen asleep on its shoulder and that now it could hand out commands to everyone," Putin said. "However, the world is complex and diverse. It is developing rapidly and new centers of power are emerging.".