ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. The United States will put up with Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky until the spring of 2025, but then he will be replaced, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the heads of international news agencies, which was organized by TASS.

"It is not an easy story," he said speaking about the lower age limitations for a military call-up in Ukraine.

"The law has to be passed and certain steps have to be taken. Now we are in June 2024, and in order to do this, I feel, it will take a year, until the spring, until the beginning of next year at the very least, he (Vladimir Zelensky - TASS) will be tolerated. When he is done, they will say: ‘Goodbye’," Putin said.