Russia, Israel discuss securing Russia's rights to sites in Holy Land

TEL AVIV, June 4. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov discussed with Israeli Foreign Ministry Deputy Director General Yuval Fuchs ensuring Russia's rights to real estate properties in the Holy Land, the Russian embassy in Tel Aviv has reported.

During the working meeting, Viktorov and Fuchs "discussed in detail the topical issues on the bilateral agenda, including ensuring the rights of Russia to real estate in the Holy Land," the embassy said.

It added that the parties stated "mutual commitment to maintaining the constructive nature of Russia-Israel interaction."