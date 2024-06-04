EU mission in Armenia 'spies' against Moscow, Tehran, Baku — deputy foreign minister

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. The European Union’s monitoring mission in Armenia is gathering intelligence against Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin has told TASS in an interview.

"Many risks that Armenia faces today could have been mitigated, if Yerevan in 2022 had agreed to the proposal for implementing a set of measures to stabilize the situation on the border with Azerbaijan through the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization - TASS)," Galuzin said. "Unfortunately, the Armenian leadership preferred to invite a European Union mission, which does nothing to protect the borders of the state at all, but collects intelligence against Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia under the guise of 'monitoring.'"

As Galuzin emphasized, in the case of the CSTO "serious initiatives, including military-technical assistance, the sending of a monitoring mission and assistance in training border troops were on the agenda."