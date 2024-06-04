Those who do not go to Geneva meeting on Ukraine do not want to waste time — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. The refusal of many countries to participate in the Geneva meeting on Ukraine stems from their unwillingness to waste time, as the conference is an "absurd activity and idle pastime," Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media.

"As for the non-participation of a number of countries - this is an absolutely understandable position. Countries do not want to take part in an event that is meaningless," the Kremlin spokesman said.

He believes that the Geneva meeting is "an absolutely absurd activity and an idle pastime."

"To discuss Ukraine without Russia's participation is absolutely absurd. The event is not geared to achieving any result," Peskov pointed out. Therefore, he said, "very many countries do not want to waste time."

Asked whether the Kremlin had data regarding Saudi Arabia's participation or non-participation in the conference, the Russian leader's spokesman noted that "this is a sovereign matter for Saudi Arabia."

The conference on Ukraine will be held on June 15-16 in Burgenstock, Switzerland. China, in particular, will not participate in this meeting.

As Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning had told a news briefing in Beijing, there was still a clear gap between the agenda of the Burgenstock meeting, China's demands and the general expectations of the international community.

She said, "It is difficult for China to participate in this meeting, and relevant parties have been notified of China's reasons."

As Mao emphasized, China had always insisted that an international peace conference should be held with three important factors in mind: representatives from both Russia and Ukraine should be present, the participation of all parties should be equal, and all peace plans should be fairly considered.